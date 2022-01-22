We can only imagine how many people make up Beyoncé's glam squad, but one person who made sure she always looked dressed to impress is her mother, Tina Lawson. Ms. Tina worked as not only her daughter's stylist but for Destiny's Child as well, often making their outfits on her own. It was sometimes difficult to keep up with the ladies' ever-changing styles, but Lawson recently revisited a Beyoncé classic to give insight into just how heavy the workload was.

Back in 2006, Beyoncé released her sophomore solo studio album B'Day, and a standout single was "Freakum Dress." The video showed the singer donning what seemed to be a dozen looks throughout the music video and Ms. Tina laughs at how many she had to make to satisfy her daughter's vision.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Lawson shared a clip of the "Freakum Dress" music video and added that it was a long week of filming as Beyonce requested one outfit after another.

"Lord I remember this day Beyonce kept saying 'I need one more dress mama , I need two more dresses,'" Ms. Tina recalled. "And me and Tim Kept making them !!! We were making them as we spoke. The green one I actually made on her !! Lord these were 5 days 24 hour a day !! How did we do it??? Freakum dresses for real[crying laughing emoji][red heart emojis]."

The hard work was certainly worth it as "Freakum Dress" remains a club staple. Check out Tina Lawson's post and the visual to "Freakum Dress" below.