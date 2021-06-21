Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has landed an offseason job as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor, he announced on his social media, Sunday.

On its website, NASCAR explains that Kamara will "work directly with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts."

"I'm excited they carved out a role for me," Kamara said Sunday, according to ESPN. "I got an office. I got a key card. I feel like I never had a job besides the NFL, so I got two jobs now. [Saints coach] Sean Payton going to have to give me some downtime."



Donald Page / Getty Images

Kamara only recently became a fan of NASCAR. Last June, he publically supported the sport's decision to ban Confederate flags from its racetracks. In response, NASCAR invited Kamara to attend his first race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. There, he supported Bubba Wallace.

"It's an honor to be able to team up with NASCAR and be their first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor," Kamara said, according to the website. "I'm excited to use my passion as a fan to help shape their long-term efforts to grow the sport."

Check out Kamara's announcement, which calls out Saints coach Sean Payton, below.

