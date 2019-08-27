Saint Lane Spins A Tale Of Drunken Debaucherous Nights On "Pitbull Type Beat"

Newcomer Saint Lane may not have a string of hit songs under his belt, but the New Zealand-born artist hopes to make a name for himself in the industry. In a recent GQ Australia feature, Lane admits that he uses humor when penning verses, and he did just that with his latest single "Pitbull Type Beat" where he tells a satirical story about when it dawned on him how much he in fact loves Pitbull.

The young rapper uses the art of story-telling to spin a lyrical tale of how alcohol-induced, blackout evenings are messing up his life. The humor is evident as it culminates in Lane realizing why so many people love "Timber" rapper. Did it all actually happen? Who knows, but the artist told GQ that he does pull from real-life events to write rhymes.

"I love comedy, it’s one of my favorite mediums," he said. "I do comedy on the side, kind of in secret. I played at the Melbourne international comedy festival. There was like 400 people there and they had no idea who I was. I killed it. I’ll be thinking of funny sh*t all the time and when I think of something that’s funny I’ll write it down for comedy. But when I think of something that’s funny but real, or relatable, I’ll write it down for a verse." Check out the track and the accompanying animated visual and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Last night I shotted like the entire bar

Can't remember that

Next day I called my bank

Said I had a f*ckin' credit scam



