SAINt JHN Releases "Sucks To Be You"

Aron A.
October 26, 2020 20:33
Sucks To Be You
SAINt JHN

SAINt JHN releases "Sucks To Be You" and shares the cover art & release date for his forthcoming project, "While The World Was Burning."


SAINt JHN will officially be dropping off a new project in the coming weeks. As the singer's prepared a new project, he returned with his new single, "Sucks To Be You." The Brooklyn star's latest single first debuted during his performance at the BBMAs earlier this month. The single was produced by f a l l e n who delivers a spacey, trap beat that compliments SAINt JHN's powerful vocal charge.

SAINt JHN also revealed more information surrounding the project which is set to be titled, While The World Was Burning. JHN also revealed the cover art and the tracklist for the project. It's 12-tracks in total with appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kehlani, Future, Kanye West, and more.

Keep your eyes peeled for SAINT JHN's upcoming project, While The World Was Burning due out on November 20th. Peep the tracklist below.

  1. Sucks To Be You
  2. Switching Sides
  3. Freedom Is Priceless
  4. Gorgeous
  5. High School Reunion, Prom ft. Lil Uzi Vert
  6. Monica Lewinsky, Election Year ft. DaBaby & A Boogie wit da Hoodie
  7. Roses Remix ft. Future
  8. Pray 4 Me ft. Kanye West
  9. Quarantine Wifey ft. JID
  10. Time For Demons
  11. Ransom ft. 6LACK & Kehlani
  12. Back On The Ledge
  13. Roses (Imanbek Remix) (Bonus)

Quotable Lyrics
Sucks to be you 'cause I would have loved you
I'd watch the whole world burn to see you dance
Runnin' through cartels and jumpin' through bombshells
I thought we would die growin' old holding hands

SAINt JHN while the world was burning
