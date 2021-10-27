mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SahBabii Drops New Project "Do It For Demon" After Best Friend's Death

Alex Zidel
October 27, 2021 10:03
Do It For Demon
SahBabii

SahBabii releases his new studio album "Do It For Demon."


Atlanta rapper SahBabii has come a long way from his cartoonish characters, nautical references, and playful ad-libs on his newest project Do It For Demon. The latest full-length release from the 24-year-old rapper comes following the death of Sah's closest friend Demon, for whom the album is dedicated. 

Showing a much more personal side of his artistry, many of the songs on Do It For Demon speak directly to Sah's close friendship with Demon, a childhood friend who lived with the rapper's family for years. The project was recorded largely in solitude, with Sah going through a cathartic production process for this one.

This follows the release of singles including "Bread Head" and "Switch."

Check out SahBabii's new project below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Divine Order (Freestyle)
2. Do It For Demon
3. Teacher
4. Rewind
5. Believe It
6. Boofalay
7. Other Side
8. Bad Thoughts Mixed With Weed
9. Today Might Be The Day
10. Scared Of Myself
11. Switch
12. Jody Kurosaki
13. Step In The Name Of Love
14. App Cap
15. Crosswalk
16. Dickalationship
17. I See
18. Bread Head
19. Scared N***as
20. Frontline

