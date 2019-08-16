Sada Baby & Tee Grizzley Reunite On "Next Up"

After the release of his album, Bartier Bounty, in January, Sada Baby is back with a new song featuring fellow Detroit-native, Tee Grizzley. BartierBounty has been praised by many as one of the strongest projects of the year. Sada Baby's singular voice and quirky lines are what have made his music so gratifying. Detroit legend, Danny Brown, even recently declared on Twitter that Sada Baby is the best Detroit rapper. Sada Baby is signed to Tee Grizzley's Grizzly Gang label. The two have collaborated previously on "Grizzly Gang" and "Phillis Hymen".

They both come with high-energy verses that are imbued with their strong senses of humor. The bass-heavy song was released along with a music video that features the hip hop trope of the pool party with many ladies in attendance. The song seems to be the first single of Sada Baby's upcoming album that he has been teasing, titled Hitman. We hope to see the project soon.

Sada Baby also spoke to HNHH back in April about his come-up.

Quotable Lyrics

Gucci ring, color look like money when its storming

Woke up on Chanel, look like money in the morning

I get fresh for nothing, look like money when I'm pointless

I keep buying pointers, riding thousand horses

- Tee Grizzley