Sada Baby might not be the most well-known name in rap right now but he's undoubtedly on his way there. Between his charismatic personality and his skill set, he's often regarded as the next up from Detroit. He's received praise from Tee Grizzley and ScHoolboy Q, and apparently, he has some work in the stash with Chris Brown. Another person who's clearly a big fan of Sada Baby is another Detroit MC by the name of Danny Brown who dubbed Sada Baby the best rapper from the city.

Danny Brown refuses to be dubbed as the best rapper from Detroit. According to the XXX rapper, Sada Baby is the clear pick. A fan tweeted, "Danny Brown is the best rapper in Detroit right now. No one from there has dropped an album of Atrocity Exhibition quality level recently."

DB quickly reminded the timeline that Bartier Bounty was undoubtedly one of the best projects of the year by simply replying, "Sada Baby the best rapper in Detroit."

Aside from his admiration of Skuba Steve, Danny Brown's currently getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project, Uknowhatimsayin? The rapper announced the project earlier this year which is set to be executive produced entirely by Q-Tip. The rapper recently performed his new song at Primavera Sound festival. Peep that here.