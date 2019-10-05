Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have a couple more Nike Blazer Mid collabs releasing later this month, following in the footsteps of the trio of Nike LDV Waffles that dropped in September.

Just like the first run of Sacai x Nike Blazers, the upcoming collabs represent a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers - the Nike Dunk and Nike Blazer - fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design. The two colorways, ”Black/Wolf Grey/White” and “White/Wolf Grey,” come equipped with double tongues, shoelaces and swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo on the heel tab.

Priced at $140, the Sacai x Nike Blazer Mids will be releasing via Nike SNKRS and select Nike retailers on October 10.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike