Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have more sneaker collabs in the pipeline, including a trio of Sacai x Nike LDWaffle colorways that debuted today, September 12.

Just like the first run of Sacai x Nike LDWaffles, the silhouette represents a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers - the Waffle Daybreak and LDV - fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design. As a result, the collaborative kicks come equipped with double tongues, shoelaces and swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo on the heel tab.

The initial release consisted of two colorways, "Green Multi-Color" and "Blue Multi-Color," both of which retailed for $155 and were easily resold for an average of $700 on StockX. Needless to say, sneakerheads' selling on StockX can expect the latest Sacai x Nike LDWaffle collabs to also fetch four times the retail price.

The three new colorways are as follows: "Black/Anthracite-White-Gunsmoke," "Summit White/White-Wolf Grey-Black," and "Pine Green/Clay Orange-Del Sol-Bright Magenta."

According to StockX, the black and white colorways are already selling for an average of $670, while the eye-catching multi-color joint is going for approximately $600. In other words, if you're looking to cop a pair strictly with the idea of flipping them, you should target the neutral colorways first.

Take a look at all three of the Sacai x Nike LDWaffles below, and head on over to StockX to see how much they're selling for right now.

Sacai x Nike LDWaffle White/StockX

Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Black/StockX

Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Green Multi-Color/StockX

Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Green Multi-Color/StockX