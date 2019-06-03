Kourtney Kardashian's Paper Magazine feature is coming back to haunt her after she detailed how she would be "very happy" if her family's reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashian's was canceled. Wendy Williams has already responded to Kourtney, claiming no one will miss her and now the show's executive producer, Ryan Seacrest, has something to say.



Larry Busacca/E/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney," Ryan said of Kourtney's words. "You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring 'em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don't know how they do it."

He further expressed his understanding, detailing how he couldn't have a camera on him all the time. "They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them," he explained. "I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her."



Raymond Hall/GC Images

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all," Kourtney added in her Paper Mag feature. "Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came.' We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas."