Wendy Williams Says No One Will Miss Kourtney Kardashian If She Quits "KUWTK"

Kourtney Kardashian was recently featured as Paper Magazine's cover star. Aside from her comments on how proud she is of the relationship she has between her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, she also touched on her family's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 40-year-old expressed how she would be "very happy" if the show stopped filming so she could run off and live a quiet life.

Wendy Williams discussed the latter on her self-titled talk show, savagely saying that no one would miss her. “Kourtney, even when you’re on the show you don’t act like you’re into the show. Why don’t you just quit the show? I don’t think anyone will miss her,” Wendy told her audience, according to Hollywood Life.

She added: "She’s not big enough where she doesn’t need the show. Only Kim [Kardashian] probably is. That’s not a bad thing, but I believe Kim is the only one who doesn’t need it. You would think she wouldn’t bite the hand that feeds her.”



Jeff Schear/Getty Images

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all," Kourtney added in her Paper Mag feature. "Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came.' We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas."