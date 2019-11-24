According to a statement released by the Court, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Friday. Ginsburg reportedly felt "chills and fever" earlier in the day.

Ginsburg was originally being treated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., but was later transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she could be evaluated and treated for possible infections.

Ginsburg has suffered through a number of illnesses as of late. Last week she had the stomach bug, but more importantly, she has been treated for cancer twice in the last year. She was put through a three-week radiation course for a pancreatic tumor and had surgery for lung cancer all in the last 12 months.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second female ever to be pointed to the Supreme Court. She was sworn in under Bill Clinton's administration back in 1993. Since, she's been seen as a legendary figure for feminism and even earned the nickname, "The Notorious R.B.G.," after The Notorious B.I.G."

The statement concludes, "With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available."

So far, no new updates have been made but check here for future press releases from the Court.