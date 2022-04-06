Seven years and two children later, Ciara and Russell Wilson have taken the term 'relationship goals' to new heights. The 36-year-old entertainer's prayer for Wilson to come into her life has even become a staple in some people's daily routine.

While CiCi has been vocal about how she lucked up on the football player, many wonder how did Russell manage to win her heart?

On an episode of Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio, the NFL star was asked, "I want to know the line, in your mind, that made you bag Ciara? What was the line that got her to go out on a date with you?"

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Wilson admitted that the two hadn't been talking for more than three hours when he decided to make his move. To set the scene for his story, he removed his wallet and sat it on the table.

"I had this wallet," Wilson started, "It was broke down. It was tore up. I'd had it for a while." Seeing the beat up pouch instantly turned the "Goodies" singer off. She told him, "You're losing with that," to which Russell quickly shut her down and assured her, "With me, you're never losing."

He further went on to defend what he was carrying and win her over all at once. "That wallet show consistency, that's what you're going to get from me... Somebody that's going to be consistent for you everyday."

Blown away by his response, the hosts of the podcast joked that they should be taking notes from the married man of six years.

Watch the entire clip down below.



