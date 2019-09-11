NBA 2K20 has been out for several days now, and your MyPlayer is surely well on his way to super stardom with a closet full of Fear of God x Nike collabs.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated game's release, a number of player ratings were announced and naturally some NBA stars took issue with their attributes. Meanwhile, Houston Rockets All Star point guard Russell Westbrook was completely oblivious to his 2K rating, and it seems like he couldn't care less about the number next to his name.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, the host informed Westbrook of his 90 overall rating. Following some cheers and applause from the live studio audience, Westbrook said that number "doesn't mean shit" and proceeded to fling the photo of his 2K rating onto the floor with a smile.

Westbrook's 90 overall rating is tied for 12th in the league with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, while his new teammate James Harden is tied for third in the league with a 96 overall. As far as point guard are concerned, Westbrook checks in fourth behind Kyrie Irving (91), Damian Lillard (92), and Stephen Curry (95).

Check out the footage in the tweet embedded below.