Russell Westbrook was one of the best point guards in the entire NBA during his prime. Unfortunately, he has regressed quite a bit this season and while there have been quick flashes of brilliance here and there, he hasn't been able to show off the talents that he once possessed. In fact, the Lakers have been so frustrated with his play, that he was benched during the final stages of the team's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Westbrook is by all accounts a superstar, and his benching came as quite a shock to fans. Not to mention, it was jarring for Westbrook himself as he had to deal with the ego-shattering embarrassment that comes with being told you're not good enough to be on the floor during crucial moments.

Recently, Westbrook spoke out about his benching, noting that it did not feel good, although he wants to do what is best for the team.

Harry How/Getty Images

“Surprised, yes. I was disappointed I didn’t go back in, but I’m more disappointed that we lost the damn game," Westbrook said. “I want to be able to be on the floor to help my teammates and be able to help our team win in games like that — but that was a decision that was made.”

It remains to be seen what will happen with Westbrook this season as he looks to improve upon his play. Hopefully for the Lakers, he can get back to the Westbrook of old.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

