Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have certainly had their issues so far this season. Coming into last night's game against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers had lost three games in a row, and fans were hoping for them to snap out of the losing skid with a solid performance against one of the Western Conference's top teams. In the end, the Lakers pulled off the win, and it was in large part thanks to the efforts of both Westbrook and LeBron James.

Russ finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, however, there was one play, in particular, that had all of the fans talking. It turns out to be Russ' best play of the entire evening, and it had all the fans at Crypto.com Arena on their feet.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Russ is standing at the three-point line when he all of a sudden, he decides to go straight for the rim. He then launches in the air and dunks right over the head of Rudy Gobert, who didn't see any of this coming. Gobert was visibly confused after the play, all while Russ and his teammates were hyped over what he was able to do.





In the end, Russ' energy was instrumental in getting the Lakers the win, and now, they are back to .500 on the season. Overall, this was a very positive showing for the purple and gold, and perhaps it will be a jumping-off point for better things as it pertains to Westbrook's role with the team.