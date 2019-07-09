Oklahoma City Thunder fans were dealt an unexpected blow this past weekend when it was revealed that he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. George had signed longterm in OKC but a recruitment call from Kawhi Leonard was too good of an opportunity to pass up. With George gone, the Thunder are left with Russell Westbrook who is known for his ability to rack up tripe-doubles. Unfortunately, this hasn't led to much playoff success and with no help around him, the Thunder are looking at ways to move Westbrook before the season starts. It's certainly an odd predicament for the Thunder who were expected to have a quiet offseason.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there are quite a few teams who are interested, although as of right now, the Miami Heat are the frontrunner. The Heat recently picked up Jimmy Butler through a sign-and-trade and are looking to beef up the roster so they can contend in the Eastern Conference. Westbrook has expressed interest in the team and when you consider his eclectic fashion sense, the Russ/Miami partnership feels like a natural one.

At the age of 30, Westbrook is entering the second half of his career and is looking to win sooner than later. While Woj reports that he still loves the Thunder and their fan base, he's also looking to win and OKC aren't in a position to do that right now.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.