Oklahoma City Thunder fans were in for a huge shock on Saturday morning when it was revealed that Paul George had been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. George went to the Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard who was the most sought after free agent of the entire offseason. Without George, the Thunder are left with Russell Westbrook as their only star and the fan base has been freaking out a bit. The Thunder haven't been able to go very far in the playoffs with Westbrook at the helm and now that he has very little help, it's not looking so good for OKC.

With this in mind, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that the Thunder are actually looking at trading Westbrook and starting a brand new rebuild. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Thunder are now "receptive" to trade calls which involve Westbrook. It's unknown as to what the asking price is for Westbrook but considering he averages a triple-double, chances are its very high.

There aren't too many teams out there that have the cap space or the assets to pull off a deal like this, although franchises like the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic have been thrown around as possible landing spots.

Stay tuned for updates on Westbrook's situation as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.