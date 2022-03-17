Russell Westbrook had another bad game with the Los Angeles Lakers last night. The team ended up losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the circumstances surrounding the loss were not particularly good. Throughout the game, Westbrook found himself being roasted by the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and even Patrick Beverley, who reveled in Westbrook's various issues.

As far as Russ is concerned, he has also been dealing with slander from the fans. Many have been calling him "Westbrick" this season as he is having various issues with his shot. At this point, Russ couldn't sink a beach ball into the ocean, and it has become a real problem that doesn't seem to be getting any better right now.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

In fact, prior to last night's game, a Timberwolves fan shouted at Westbrook during the pre-game warm-up, and proceeded to call him "Westbrick." The fan also said he was Russ' biggest supporter, but once Russ came up to the fan to confront him, the fan crumbled and started calling Westbrook by his actual name. It was a pretty funny interaction that just goes to show how easily fans will fold once they are called out by the athletes themselves.

Hopefully, Russ will turn things around and prove many of these fans wrong. Unfortunately, he doesn't have many more games to do such a thing.