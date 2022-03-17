Russell Westbrook has not been particularly good this season, and Lakers fans are starting to get very annoyed with everything they have seen. At the end of the day, this Lakers team is not good right now, and last night was another example of this as they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that wasn't even that close.

It was a prime indication of how the Lakers cannot win anything this year, and with Patrick Beverley outscoring Westbrook, it was downright embarrassing. In the clips below, you can even see Beverley clowning on Westbrook as he continuously missed big shots, and even got an airball that amused Karl-Anthony Towns.

After the game, Westbrook told the media that he paid no mind to the T-Wolves' trash talk and that it is all a part of the game. Beverley clearly did not like this answer as he immediately took to Twitter and wrote "Playoffs every year. 2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams. individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport??"

There was another moment in the game where Pat Bev went over to the Lakers bench, held his nose, and claimed that Westbrook was simply "trash." It was a pretty amazing moment, and the Lakers didn't do a single thing about it.

Clearly, that team's camaraderie right now is at an all-time low.