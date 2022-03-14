Russell Westbrook has been frustrating Los Angeles Lakers fans this season as he has not lived up to any of the expectations that were set out for him. He was supposed to come in and turn the Lakers into a bonafide super team with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis offering some scoring and defensive prowess. Instead, the Lakers are a complete mess, and many are fed up with Westbrook.

There have been numerous calls to trade Westbrook, and with the deadline already passed, it is clear that a deal will not happen anytime soon. With that being said, some fans are still asking for it, and as you will see in the clip below, one man wants LeBron's agent Rich Paul to get involved.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Throughout the video, a man filing Paul yells to the agent, asking if the Lakers could trade Westbrook for the fan himself. Paul couldn't help but keel over and laugh at the comment, although he never actually gave an answer. Of course, some think that Paul is pulling the strings of the Lakers organization, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that a fan would look to him to get some answers. For now, however, Russ is staying in Los Angeles.

Once the offseason comes, there is no denying the fact that the Lakers will want to shop Russ around. He isn't the player he used to be, and it's clear the coaching staff would like someone else as their starting point guard.