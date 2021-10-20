The Los Angeles Lakers fell short during their first test against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, losing 121-114. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis both had great games, their newest teammate Russell Westbrook had trouble getting started, finishing the game with a team-worst plus/minus of minus-23, and scoring only eight points with four turnovers.

Lakers fans aren't particularly worried about Westbrook's output this season. He always seems to get his groove going during the season, and LeBron and AD both encouraged Westbrook to keep going and not beat himself up over the loss. Despite Lakers fans looking forward to the next game, the rest of the NBA's fans seem set on tearing down the point guard, trending "Westbrick" on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning on Twitter.



Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball fans are reacting to the Lakers' loss last night, commenting especially on Westbrook's poor performance. Considering LeBron and Davis both scored over thirty points, many expected the purple and gold to walk away with their first win of the season. Westbrook is being blamed by fans, who think that if he would have even had an average scoring night, the Lakers would have walked away victorious.

Check out what people are saying below, and here's hoping that Westbrook doesn't open Twitter today.