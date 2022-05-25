Russ Taps Snoop Dogg & Tiffany Haddish For "Handsomer (Remix)" Music Video

Russ delivers the music video for "Handsomer (Remix)" ft. Ktlyn, starring Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish.

Russ hasn't kept his foot off of the pedal. He kicked the year off with the feel-good anthem, "Handsomer" and returned two months later with the official remix featuring Ktlyn, the newest signee to Diemon Records.

Today, the rapper unveiled the official music video for the single, starring Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish. The music video is set at a party at Russ' home. Tiffany Haddish makes an appearance as leading lady before Russ strikes up some conversation. Haddish ultimately says she "needs to find the host," not knowing that he's in front of her the whole time.

The video for "Handsomer (Remix)" plays out like a short film, offering a glimpse into Russ' acting talents. Perhaps, this leads to more opportunities in film and television for him down the line.

Check the video out above.