Russ Spices Things Up On "Real"

He returns with his regularly scheduled releases and this time, Russ drops off "Real." This one arrives weeks after the independent artist delivered "Handsomer," and on "Real," he spices things up. Russ is no stranger to sharing singles that center on love, romance, and sex, and it seems that the latter has taken center stage on "Real."

Russ has been lighting up the booth with his CHOMP releases and fans are excited to hear what he has on the horizon for 2022. The multi-hyphenate entertainer is constantly working on new music, whether he's crooning his heart out or proving he's a lyrical beast, so we'll keep you updated on what's to come out of Russ's camp as more news is shared.

In the meantime, stream "Real" and let us know your thoughts on Russ's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

You were starving me for months, it's a feast when wÐµ meet up

Jesus, the way you worship me got mÐµ convertin' (true)

Open up your legs, close the curtains

Don't let the black suburban outside kill the romance

Strippin' in the bedroom, why we tryin' to slow dance (why)