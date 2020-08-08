mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Laments Over Heartbreak On Lovelorn Single "Why"

Erika Marie
August 07, 2020 21:21
421 Views
40
3
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Why
Russ

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With another weekly drop-off, Russ delivers a new song and music video.


Russ continues to impress. The Atlanta-based entertainer often uses his platform to educate budding artists about the ins and outs of the industry—specifically when it comes to building a brand on an independent structure. He connected with fans on Instagram Live and recently, creating a song right there for the world to see. What came of the Live was "One More Chance" and it didn't take long for Russ to return with the studio version. Now, he continues his weekly release schedule with a new single, "Why."

The feature-less, lovelorn track comes with an accompanying music video where Russ plays the part of the lead singer of a doo-wop group. He croons out lyrics about his heartbreak to a captivated audience, so check it out below and let us know what you think of Russ's latest offering.

Quotable Lyrics

Hole in my heart, need to breathe, need a break now
That was a waste now, oh
I should've known from the jump
You've been cold, you've been hot
Did you plot on my gold, lost my faith now
Thought I could trust should've guessed you would change now
F*ck what you sayin now, oh

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  3
  421
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Russ
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Laments Over Heartbreak On Lovelorn Single "Why"
40
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject