Russ Laments Over Heartbreak On Lovelorn Single "Why"

Russ continues to impress. The Atlanta-based entertainer often uses his platform to educate budding artists about the ins and outs of the industry—specifically when it comes to building a brand on an independent structure. He connected with fans on Instagram Live and recently, creating a song right there for the world to see. What came of the Live was "One More Chance" and it didn't take long for Russ to return with the studio version. Now, he continues his weekly release schedule with a new single, "Why."

The feature-less, lovelorn track comes with an accompanying music video where Russ plays the part of the lead singer of a doo-wop group. He croons out lyrics about his heartbreak to a captivated audience, so check it out below and let us know what you think of Russ's latest offering.

Quotable Lyrics

Hole in my heart, need to breathe, need a break now

That was a waste now, oh

I should've known from the jump

You've been cold, you've been hot

Did you plot on my gold, lost my faith now

Thought I could trust should've guessed you would change now

F*ck what you sayin now, oh