Rui Hachimura has made an impact with the Washington Wizards so far in his young career, and as it stands, the Japanese-born player is currently signed to Jordan Brand. So far, he has gotten some pretty impressive colorways that have been implanted on classic models. For instance, Hachimura has a particular interest in the Air Jordan 8, which is one of the more overlooked models from the 90s.

In fact, Hachimura is about to release a brand new AJ8 that features a color scheme that pays homage to his Japanese heritage. As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has a beige suede upper, all while navy blue and red highlights are placed all the way throughout. From there, Hachimura's logo is placed on the tongue, while Japanese lettering is placed on the inside. These elements come together to create a truly unique Air Jordan 8 that should excite fans.

This shoe was actually supposed to release in February, but now, it appears as though these will be coming out on March 24th, instead. Let us know what you think of the brand new model, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

