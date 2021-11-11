Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards has made a sizeable impact for his team since coming into the league, and during that time, he has enjoyed some pretty lucrative endorsement deals. One such deal comes straight from Jordan Brand, where he now gets to wear all of the latest Jumpman models. In that time, he has received his very own colorways for certain models, and now, he is even getting his own stamp on a classic from the 90s.

The shoe in question is the Air Jordan 8, and Hachimura's colorway of the shoe can be found down below. As you can see, the sneaker is mostly covered in brown, while some red highlights are found throughout. There is particularly red on the tongue where we can see the Kanji-style logo on the front, which is an homage to Hachimura's heritage. The shoe even comes with some impressive packaging that truly honors his Japanese roots.

As for the release date, nothing has been finalized or revealed as of now, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike