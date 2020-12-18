Rudy Gobert has proven himself to be one of the best defensive players in the NBA over the past few years. He has won consecutive defensive player of the year awards and was also able to secure an all-star spot last season. Now that Gobert is entering a contract year, he is looking to get paid and it seems like the price won't come cheap to the Utah Jazz.

According to ESPN reporter Porter Larsen, Gobert was offered a max deal with the Jazz although he declined. Instead, Gobert wants to receive a Supermax deal similar to what Giannis Antetokounmpo got just a few days ago. Clearly, Gobert is confident in his worth and doesn't seem to care that Centers aren't as highly valued anymore.

Gobert was in the news quite a bit over the past year as he was the first NBA player to be officially diagnosed with COVID-19. This came after some reckless behavior that led to the infection of Donovan Mitchell. Despite these transgressions, Mitchell and Gobert displayed chemistry in the bubble which goes to show both players are in it for the long haul.

Gobert's contract situation will be one to watch over the coming months so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images