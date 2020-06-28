Rudy Gobert made international headlines all the way back in March when he became the first NBA player to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus. For those who remember, Gobert was dismissive of the virus when reports first circulated about its spread, which made his diagnosis that much more ironic.

Since his diagnosis, Gobert has educated people about the dangers of the virus and even told fans about some weird symptoms. For instance, he admitted that his sense of smell and taste was completely taken from him. Well as it turns out, he still struggling with those symptoms. In a recent interview, he noted that he has his taste buds back but when it comes to smells, he is still struggling quite a bit.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100%. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year," Gobert told french publication L'Equipe, via HoopsHype translation.

Gobert's admission is a testament to just how powerful this virus is. It's been three months since he was diagnosed and still, there are lingering symptoms. Simply put, Gobert is a living and breathing PSA for social distancing.

