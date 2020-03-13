Rudy Gobert has become the biggest name in the NBA over the last 48 hours and it's pretty well for all of the wrong reasons. On Wednesday night, it was revealed that he tested positive for Coronavirus which led to a complete shutdown of the NBA. The following morning, Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the bug. Gobert's case was particularly bizarre as he exhibited recklessness while not thinking the virus was a big deal. His recklessness ultimately put his teammates and other players at risk.

Gobert has since apologized for his actions although the NBA is hoping he can atone for his sins in this scenario. According to reporter John Ourand, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has asked Gober to be a part of a Coronavirus PSA that could serve as a fair warning to other people out there who aren't taking the virus seriously.

“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert said in a recent apology. It's uncertain as to when this PSA will come to light although we will surely hear more about it in the not so distant future.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.