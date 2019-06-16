The Royal family grew bigger by one when Duke & Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie. As of yet, the child was seen with the parents during a short interview post-birth. And now, the couple has finally decided to share the first photo of their beloved child in honor of Father's Day. The photo was shared via the Sussex Royal's official Instagram page which is currently followed by a total of 8.5 million followers. In the image shared, we can see baby Archie looking at the camera while also his father's finger. The following caption was added to the photo as well: "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex © SussexRoyal." To note, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6th, 2019, he is considered to be the seventh in line to the throne.

The latest news surrounding the Sussex couple revolved around Donald Trump calling Meghan Markle "nasty." Although he has since denied all former allegations, despite there being actual video and audio proof. Twitter lit Donald Trump on fire for the comments, with numerous calling the 45th president's slew of sexist comments.

[Via]