The last we've heard of Donald Trump, he was getting dragged all over social media for calling the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle "nasty." The comment was made during an interview with The Sun, shortly before Donnie was off to England, France, and other European countries. When a reporter asked Trump about his feelings with regards to Markle not wanting to meet with him, he said: "I didn't know that she was nasty." Although he tried to somewhat sugarcoat his statements with the following: "I am sure she will go excellently [as a royal]. She will be very good." It did not stop the drag from occurring.

Reports by UPROXX now indicate the current US president is vehemently denying ever saying that. In the familiar "Fake News" post he loves to make on Twitter, Trump shared via a tweet: "I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!" The gag is, however, that there is actual audio evidence that supports he did say it. The president's war room shared the audio and we can clearly hear him saying it. Hence, confusion is the word here.

