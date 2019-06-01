Donald Trump easily finds himself at odds with the public due to his offshore comments. The current US president holds a particular reputation when it comes to his treatment of women and him criticizing a specific woman caused him some trouble. Prior to embarking on a trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France, the 45th president sat down for an interview with the British newspaper, The Sun. Herein, the leader of the free world decided to call the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, former Suits actress, and wife to Prince Harry, "nasty." The insult resulted when a reporter discussed Markle's reluctance to meet with Trump. The Duchess previously called the president a "misogynist."

Trump responded to the reporter's comments by stating: "I didn't know that she was nasty." He must have realized what he said afterward because he attempted to backtrack by stating: "I am sure she will go excellently [as a royal]. She will be very good." Either way, social media was not happy with his comments and the latter enticed a Trump bash session. Folks brought up Trump's history of making inappropriate comments about women and defended Meghan Markle fully.

[Via]