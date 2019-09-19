Roy Woods Drops Off New Song "Bubbly"

It's been a minute since we've heard from Roy Woods. In fact, the last time the OVO artist impacted our site was back in February when he released the single “Worth It,” but thankfully that changes here today. With little warning, the Toronto artist decides to come through and share his new single “Bubbly.”

Over production from Daniel Worthy, Roy pops the champagne and lets his girl know she be “fucking up the club” in this catchy & melodic club record. “See you shinin' on your own, fuckin' up the club/ Heard summer's comin', when it's time, you fuckin' up the club/ Bounce that ass, girl, you know you fuckin' up the club” he croons on the hook.

No word yet as for where this will end up, but seeing it got the official roll out and on streaming platforms, don’t be surprised to see this on his next project. Hit play and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

To my left I got a foreign (Foreign ting)

And on my right I got a lil' brown thing (Oh yeah)

They go on like they honest (Go on like they honest)

But always find out things that you ain't tellin' me

Fuck all that, let's go ride out of town in a Ghost (Town in a Ghost)

Just left the club for the AP and I'm the host (And I'm the host)

Do you want Tequila or Chardonnay for the toast? (Do you want Tequila?)

To brand new seas and bikinis all on the coast