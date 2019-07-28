mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rory Fresco Shares "Cold Summer"

Milca P.
July 27, 2019 21:56
Cold Summer
Rory Fresco

Listen to Rory Fresco's smooth new cut.


Hyphenate Rory Fresco returns with a track, dropping off "Cold Summer," the first official arrival to come of the Kansas City-bred producer and rapper since delivering on his True Story full=length creation in April.
While summer may be winding down, Fresco is sure to keep the vibes going with this latest joint, produced by Drama State and Habib. the new selection adds yet another highlight to his eventful summer, hopping off a supporting run alongside Kid Ink in Europe.
Next up, fans can catch him hitting the road in a US-based trek. Until that touches down, get into "Cold Summer" down below.
Quotable Lyrics
Big body Wraithe
It's not too many things I chase
Just a 1942, with the pink Rosé
Shorty coming back to my place

