Rory Fresco Shares "Cold Summer"

Hyphenate Rory Fresco returns with a track, dropping off "Cold Summer," the first official arrival to come of the Kansas City-bred producer and rapper since delivering on his True Story full=length creation in April.

While summer may be winding down, Fresco is sure to keep the vibes going with this latest joint, produced by Drama State and Habib. the new selection adds yet another highlight to his eventful summer, hopping off a supporting run alongside Kid Ink in Europe.

Next up, fans can catch him hitting the road in a US-based trek. Until that touches down, get into "Cold Summer" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Big body Wraithe

It's not too many things I chase

Just a 1942, with the pink Rosé

Shorty coming back to my place



