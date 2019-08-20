UFC Hall of Famer and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey posted an update on her instagram account on Tuesday - and if you caught it without warning you may have passed out.

Rousey shocked her 12.5 million followers with an absolutely horrifying photo of a finger injury she sustained while filming an episode of the FOX tv show “9-1-1." And when I say "finger injury" I really mean "her left middle finger was hanging on by a thread."

According to Rousey, a boat door fell on her hand during the first take of the day and she just went about her business because she's one tough SOB. That is, until she looked down and recognized the severity of the injury, after which she was rushed to the hospital.

She posted the following caption on instagram moments ago, along with the graphic photo that you'll find at the bottom of this post.