Final Warning: This photo is GRUESOME.
UFC Hall of Famer and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey posted an update on her instagram account on Tuesday - and if you caught it without warning you may have passed out.
Rousey shocked her 12.5 million followers with an absolutely horrifying photo of a finger injury she sustained while filming an episode of the FOX tv show “9-1-1." And when I say "finger injury" I really mean "her left middle finger was hanging on by a thread."
According to Rousey, a boat door fell on her hand during the first take of the day and she just went about her business because she's one tough SOB. That is, until she looked down and recognized the severity of the injury, after which she was rushed to the hospital.
She posted the following caption on instagram moments ago, along with the graphic photo that you'll find at the bottom of this post.
"So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting@911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox"