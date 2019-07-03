Immediately after Wrestlemania, it was revealed that Ronda Rousey would be stepping away from the WWE for a bit so that she could try and start a family with her husband Travis Browne. In the meantime, it appears as though Ronda is already starting to miss the wrestling world as she recently posted a video to her YouTube channel called "Ronda Misses it." The video is about two minutes long and is a piece of sketch comedy that has varying degrees of cringe-worthy acting.

Browne appears alongside Rousey in the video and throughout the clip, Ronda can be seen re-enacting wrestling moves as if she has an itch to get right back into the ring. At one point, Rousey even starts beating up on a Hulk Hogan doll who was clearly a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

She can also be seen doing other wrestling moves such as her signature walk-out and, of course, some trash talk which was aimed at pretty much no one.

Ronda has been a polarizing figure in the world of wrestling and with her recent hiatus, some feel as though she never took the WWE seriously, to begin with. Either way, there is no denying how her star power has helped the WWE over the past couple of years.