Roddy Ricch Delivers Boastful Single "Big Stepper"

Erika Marie
October 11, 2019 02:58
Big Stepper
Roddy Ricch

The rapper has been working on his forthcoming release for some time.


Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch has been prepping for the release of his forthcoming project Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. One month ago, the 20-year-old rapper shared his single "Cut These Demons Off," and now he's returned with his boastful track, "Big Stepper." On his latest, Roddy spits rhymes about his financial come up ever since he's taken to the spotlight as he talks about making millions and jet-setting to Vegas.

As fans continue to await news on the release of Please Excuse My for Being Social, Roddy recently shared that it's coming sooner than later. "We've been working on it for a little minute," he said. "Getting the sound together. I just be wanting my fans to like, feel like I'm bringing them something nobody bringing them. Just watching the waves, how everybody drop so fast. I be on some, perfecting my craft, just making sure the music is all the way there." 

Quotable Lyrics

That 100 that made me million, I got it laminated
Can't f*ck with none of these broke niggas, they contaminated
Thank God for all of these blue faces, I barely done made it
Made 40,000 on new years, took a private to Vegas
I been on promethazine so long, when I'm slidin' I'm faded
I been tryin' to get a crib so long, now I got it, it's gated
I been touchin' all of these millions, I know they gon' hate it

Roddy Ricch
