Roddy Ricch Returns With His Latest Single "Cut These Demons Off"

Aron A.
September 10, 2019 16:08
Cut These Demons Off
Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch readies the release of "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" with his new single.


The wait for a new project from Roddy Ricch is nearly over. The Compton-bred rapper's become a voice for the streets that's climbed the ranks, earning the respect of everyone from Meek Mill to Drake. As he continues to build the anticipation for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, the rapper dropped off his new single, "Cut These Demons Off." Roddy shares particular details from his childhood that's contributed to the mental health issues he suffers today. "I was sleepin' in the projects, goin' asleep to them sirens/ Lost my n***a to a high-speed chase, traumatizin'," he croons on the hook before detailing the paranoia from his inner demons as well as external forces in his life.

Roddy Ricch announced the title to his debut album last month after ComplexCon, although he hasn't shared details surrounding the project's release. "Cut These Demons Off" is one of the few singles we've received from Roddy Ricch this year. It follows "Out Tha Mud" which he delivered this past spring.

Quotable Lyrics
We tryna make the cornbread like it's Jiffy, Jiffy
My bitch got rose stones on her neck like she Nefertiti
N***as talkin' down on me, fuck the chatter
Realest n***as in the city, they mad at us
These n***as gon' politic on me just to get their status up

Roddy Ricch
Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial new music Sonic new single
