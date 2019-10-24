Rod Wave Drops Off "Close Enough To Hurt"

If I were to predict who might be next up in 2020, Rod Wave is a top contender. He can't necessarily be identified as a rapper more than he is a singer but he's putting the soul into the streets. Today, he came through with another new single titled, "Close Enough To Hurt" which follows the release of his Kevin Gates-assisted single, "Cuban Links." His latest offering gives a detailed look into distrust and paranoia, and ultimately, protecting his energy from undeserving people. "In this life, I've been scarred/ So I walk around with my guard," he passionately sings on the hook. "I think about the ones who did me dirty/ I won't let you close to enough to hurt me."

Quotable Lyrics

Like where these n***as was when we were slidin' in my Acura

Now they wanna pop up because the odds is in the back of us

And we be state to state, promoters always got them racks for us

New n***as come 'round, I disappear like Perry The Platypus