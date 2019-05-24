Rod Wave Delivers His Latest Track "Heart On Ice"

If you haven't gotten familiar with Rod Wave yet, you should start now. The Florida rapper has released a ton of music with his buzz increasing with each drop. Earlier this year, he performed a Rolling Loud which is a milestone for any up-and-coming rapper. Over the months, he's been steadily releasing new music. He dropped off "Popular Loner" at the top of the year before releasing his most recently single, "Tru Story." A few weeks removed from his Rolling Loud performance and he comes through with his latest single, "Heart On Ice."

Rod Wave released a video for his new song, "Heart On Ice" earlier today. The rapper's latest single finds him showcasing his melodic delivery on full while detailing his struggles coming up.

Rod Wave is seriously next up. Peep his new track and his HNHH Freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanted to cry but I was too afraid to open

Prayin' one day I’d find a piece of mind by the ocean

I spent all my time committing crimes to get closer

While at my nana house I play the couch, starin’ at the ceiling

Tryin' not to get in my feelings

