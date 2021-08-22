Rod Wave & Lil Durk Celebrate The Victories On "Already Won"

There are few rappers in the game that can tug at heart strings the way that Rod Wave can. His ability to take his pain and turn it into anthemic records is part of the reason why he's one of the hottest in the game right now. SoulFly became a massive commercial success that catapulted to the top of the Billboard 200, thanks to his loyal and dedicated fanbase.

On Friday, the rapper returned with the deluxe edition of the project including another eight songs. The rapper connects with Lil Durk on the song "Already Won" where they take a moment to flex on their exes and reflect on balancing fame and their personal relationships.

Lil Durk and Rod Wave previously worked alongside each other on The Voice Of The Heroes track, "Rich Off Pain."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on the road for a minute, some cities ain't got no service

You know you already won, deep talks, you ain't gotta be nervous

I text you late on the e-way, I found myself keep swervin'

I found myself off Perkys, I found myself keep purgin'

