For months now, rumors have been circulating regarding remastered versions of some of Rockstar Games' most beloved titles. These games are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and everyone's favorite, GTA: San Andreas. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of GTA III, which just so happens to be the first 3D entry in the franchise. As for Vice City and San Andreas, they came out in the years following GTA III, and to this day, they are regarded as some of the best games ever made.

Rumors surrounding the remastered editions of these games had fans excited, and now, we finally have confirmation from Rockstar themselves. In a blog post on their website, Rockstar announced that the new remasters would fall under one umbrella called "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition."

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals. We’re extremely excited to share more about these groundbreaking titles in the coming weeks — stay tuned!" they wrote.

The games will be coming to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even PC. As for the release date, you can expect it to drop later this year, although an exact date has yet to be revealed.

