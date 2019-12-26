The new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson is coming soon and fans could not be more excited. Though with such a great role ahead, it is no secret that Robert Pattinson has faced quite a lot of criticism from the masses, blogs and alike sources. A lot remains extremely skeptical of the Twilight actor's ability to pull off such a critical role. While we previously reported on Pattinson himself not expecting the movie to be as big as the supernatural romance Twilight, he shared his views on the high expectations tied to doing the role in the first place. The words were shared with The Guardian.

"I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, 'Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet! But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else," shared Pattinson. Such reflection seems timely considering a petition was put forth to have the actor removed as next to play the iconic Batman. Ironically, when asked about the movie's potential to flop, Pattinson jokingly added that he would be turning to "arthouse porn" if all fails.

