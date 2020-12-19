Robb Bank$ Returns With 16-Track Project "Tha leak 2"

Robb Bank$ was a darling of the underground music scene in Florida a few years ago and to this day, the artist has been able to maintain his fanbase, all while continuing to deliver dope projects. This year, Robb has been putting some of his old projects on streaming platforms, and just last month, he came through with Tha Leak (Part 1) which was a 14-track tape. Now, he is back once again, this time with a 16-track follow-up to last month's release, this time called Tha Leak 2.

At 35 minutes, this project will certainly be easy to digest especially since it features all of the stylings one would expect from an artist like Robb Bank$. There are only two features to be found here and they are from Lil Gnar and Tokyo Vanity, respectively. Overall, it's a solid project and if you're a fan of the artist, you will surely appreciate this new effort.

You can stream the new project, below.