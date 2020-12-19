mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robb Bank$ Returns With 16-Track Project "Tha leak 2"

Alexander Cole
December 19, 2020 13:24
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Tha Leak 2
Robb Bank$

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Robb Bank$ is back with a sequel to his "Tha Leak" project from November.


Robb Bank$ was a darling of the underground music scene in Florida a few years ago and to this day, the artist has been able to maintain his fanbase, all while continuing to deliver dope projects. This year, Robb has been putting some of his old projects on streaming platforms, and just last month, he came through with Tha Leak (Part 1) which was a 14-track tape. Now, he is back once again, this time with a 16-track follow-up to last month's release, this time called Tha Leak 2.

At 35 minutes, this project will certainly be easy to digest especially since it features all of the stylings one would expect from an artist like Robb Bank$. There are only two features to be found here and they are from Lil Gnar and Tokyo Vanity, respectively. Overall, it's a solid project and if you're a fan of the artist, you will surely appreciate this new effort.

You can stream the new project, below.

Robb Bank$ Tha Leak 2 new project new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Robb Bank$ Returns With 16-Track Project "Tha leak 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject