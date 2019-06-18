Robb Bank$ Prides Himself On Making "Hoes Mad"

Robb Bank$ has been relatively low key since the beginning of the year. He returns this week with a brand new single titled, "Hoes Mad (x24)." With production handled by Redda, Robb Bank$ hops on a muddy, off-kilter instrumental and lays down an equally left-field performance on the track. The rapper's hones into the power of repetition on the hook, drilling into the listeners' mind that he, indeed, has all of these hoes mad.

The new single is his first track he's released in five months or so. The rapper came through at the top of the year with his joint project with Wifisfuneral, Conn3ct3d. He also released a few freestyles since then but maybe "Hoes Mad" is an indication that he has new music in the pipeline for the summer.

Quotable Lyrics

Where them pussy n***as at? they say that I look like a lick

Know I like to play the role, I put my tongue all on her clit

And if I eat you, I must have jewelry cleaner all between your legs

Take that as a compliment, don't bump my shit if you sensitive