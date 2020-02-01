After dropping projects consecutively from 2015 to 2018 with the mixtapes Straight Bummin and I'm Almost Ready, his major label debut album Don't Wait for It and back on the mixtape circuit with Young Rob $Tone, respectively, Rob $tone took a break to get the creative juices flowing. The year-and-a-half gap between projects proved to be utilized extremely well based off the outcome of his sophomore studio follow-up, Stone Cold.

Serving us 16 tracks that dive into a handful of sounds, Stone Cold is one of those albums that sounds like a passion project from front to back. For starters, features are drastically cut to a minimum compared to Don't Wait for It, limited to just three on Stone Cold with "Too Faded" featuring P-Lo, the Hardi-assisted "No Access" and standout track "Savage" alongside G Perico. One running theme heard throughout is the heavy G-Funk influence which originated in the 25-year-old rapper's home state of California. It's a fitting tribute, but doesn't weight down the project with nostalgia completely. The three-peat of "Can't Sleep," "In the Street Alone" and "Womp Womp" all deserve single recognition at some point, each delivering something unique that's definitely needed in rap right now. A stunner, indeed!

Listen to Stone Cold by Rob $tone right now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist: