Just a few years ago, Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. Gronk had simply had enough as his injuries were catching up to him. His body was always hurting him, and it became clear that he just wanted to enjoy retirement without harming his body any more than he already had.

Eventually, Gronk came back to the NFL so that he could play with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This led to Gronk winning his fourth Super Bowl title alongside his favorite quarterback.

After losing to the Rams this year, Gronk was forced into making a very tough decision. At the age of 33, he could either retire again or run it back. According to reporter Jordan Schulz, Gronk has chosen the former as he is officially retiring from the game.

While this is huge news, there are some people who believe Gronk could be back. For instance, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter that if Brady comes calling, Gronk is going to have a very difficult time saying "no."

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," Rosenhaus said. "This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

No matter what Gronk does, there is no denying that he is one of the best tight ends in the history of the game. You can read his statement on his retirement, down below.

Per Gronk: