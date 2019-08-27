Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski held a press conference in New York City on Tuesday, where he announced that he has partnered with Abacus Health Products, the company responsible for a line of CBD products called CBDMEDIC.

During the press conference, Gronk described how CBDMEDIC has played an intrical part in his recovery since retiring from the NFL. The Future Hall of Famer also explained that he "wasn't in a good place" during the tail end of his career and is now advocating for CBD use across all sports.

“I immediately made CBDMedic part of my recovery,” Gronkowski said of his post-retirement treatment. “And now for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free. And that is a big deal.” "I am here today to appeal to the sports governing bodies of the world to update their position on CBD, whether it's the NBA, MLB or NFL," he said. "It's just time."

Of course, Gronk was also asked if he has any plans to return to the NFL. Although he says he truly doesn't see that happening any time soon, a return in a year or two isn't out of the question.

