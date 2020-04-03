Rob Gronkowski has been retired from the NFL for a full season now which means he has plenty of time to go off and do his own thing. Since his days with the New England Patriots, Gronk has been dating model Camille Kostek and the two are always going on some adventures together. The two seem to be incredibly happy and are still going strong, to this day. In fact, their union continues to get stronger and it just so happened to be on full display in the new KYGO video for the song, "I'll Wait."

As you can see from the clip below, Gronkowski and Kostek filled themselves while on vacation and made it the entire basis of the video. Throughout the clip, Gronk and Kostek are holding hands while frolicking in a waterfall. Their love for each other is on full display and they seem to be 100 percent soaking it all in.

Perhaps this video is a sign of things to come for Gronkowski has he further embeds himself in the media landscape. The Super Bowl-winning tight end was just eliminated from The Masked Singer and moving forward, it is believed that he will be doing some work with the WWE.

Needless to say, life after football has been treating Gronkowski quite well and we can continue to expect this type of content from him in the future.